Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

10-12-23-34-37

(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

