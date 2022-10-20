Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-07-08-18-29

(one, seven, eight, eighteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

