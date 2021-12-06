journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

17-21-24-25-27

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000

