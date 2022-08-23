journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-08-11-14-39

(four, eight, eleven, fourteen, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

