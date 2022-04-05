journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

12-16-18-22-29

(twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $476,000

In Other News
1
New mural will be painted on retainer wall near Hamilton Power Plant
2
Butler County auditor’s race: Candidate withdraws, Reynolds unopposed...
3
Butler County water and sewer rates to increase
4
Top local news for Monday, April 4, 2022
5
Middletown warming center for the homeless closes early; director to...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top