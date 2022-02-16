Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-15-29-33-37
(six, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
