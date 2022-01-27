Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-12-15-17-29
(six, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $162,000
In Other News
1
Oxford Chamber of Commerce honors local businesses at annual event
2
Mayfield Brain & Spine adds West Chester doctor, plans major expansion
3
Bengals watch party at Paul Brown Stadium not happening
4
Top local news for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
5
Rep. Thomas Hall gives sponsor testimony on bill addressing safety of...