Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-04-12-31-35
(one, four, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
Mercy Fairfield’s internal medicine practice expands
2
Hamilton, West Chester students win $10,000 Vax-2-School scholarships...
3
Springboro filmmaker tapped as Jim Renacci’s gubernatorial running mate
4
Woman charged with shooting husband at their Monroe home
5
Community Food Relief: How your donations could help local families