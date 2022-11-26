journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-19-23-31-36

(four, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

