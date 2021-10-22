Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11-17-19-27-38
(eleven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $389,000
