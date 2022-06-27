journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-27-30-32-35

(six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $167,000

