By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-15-33-34-38

(six, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

