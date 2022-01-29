Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-15-33-34-38
(six, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Treasurer pulls petitions to be ‘backup’ amid Auditor Roger Reynolds’...
2
OVI checkpoint underway in Butler County
3
Sheriff’s deputy pulls puppy from frozen pond in Butler County
4
Threats to New Miami, Edgewood schools again lead to lockdowns
5
5 uplifting stories: Miami University grads ink multi-million deal, 20...