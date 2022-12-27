journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-21-25-31-34

(four, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

