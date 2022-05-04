BreakingNews
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Real-time updates on local races and issues
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-12-20-27-36

(one, twelve, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
Absentee vote tallies show Madison fire levy, school income tax losing
2
Early voting supports Middletown fire levy
3
Fairfield fire levy leading with early election votes counted
4
Butler County sees nearly 17% voter turnout for primary election
5
Power has been restored to Hamilton customers following storm
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top