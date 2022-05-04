Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-12-20-27-36
(one, twelve, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Absentee vote tallies show Madison fire levy, school income tax losing
2
Early voting supports Middletown fire levy
3
Fairfield fire levy leading with early election votes counted
4
Butler County sees nearly 17% voter turnout for primary election
5
Power has been restored to Hamilton customers following storm