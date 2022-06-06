journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-04-22-24-28

(one, four, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
Badin boys win state volleyball championship
2
Video: Miami University’s summer break sees $169M of new construction
3
Search for Kara Hyde, missing Hamilton woman, continues
4
Economic indicators show county weathering tough financial times
5
Hamilton City Council to consider new Tobacco Retail License this week
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top