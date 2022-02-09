Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-05-09-10-24
(three, five, nine, ten, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
