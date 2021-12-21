Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-03-05-12-24
(two, three, five, twelve, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
