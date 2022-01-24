Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11-15-21-25-32
(eleven, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Relive it: (Photos) Bengals beat Titans in playoff game
2
Steve Timmer, ‘born in Marcum Park,’ soon to semi-retire from parks...
3
The Lane Libraries offer virtual and in-person programming this winter
4
Middletown approves $360 yearly parking permits, though there is...
5
Butler County doling out $9 million more in rental assistance