journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

19-22-35-37-38

(nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
2 hurt after car hits house in 3-vehicle crash in Franklin Twp.
2
Springfield commissioners to consider dual name for portions of West...
3
LPGA Tour returning to Greater Cincinnati next year
4
New Dairy Queen opens today in Oxford, the ‘perfect city’ for owners’...
5
Why so many new leaders in Hamilton’s schools this year?
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top