Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-13-19-26-31
(six, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $290,000
