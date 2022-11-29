journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-10-20-33-35

(two, ten, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

In Other News
1
Have you seen missing West Chester man with dementia?
2
Pike County murder trial closing arguments begin
3
Theft of speakers at Light Up Middletown ‘very frustrating,’ costly...
4
Christmas at the Junction in full swing in West Chester Twp.
5
Berkeley Square in Hamilton to add homes through $11M expansion
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top