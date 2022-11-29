Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-10-20-33-35
(two, ten, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Have you seen missing West Chester man with dementia?
2
Pike County murder trial closing arguments begin
3
Theft of speakers at Light Up Middletown ‘very frustrating,’ costly...
4
Christmas at the Junction in full swing in West Chester Twp.
5
Berkeley Square in Hamilton to add homes through $11M expansion