Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
17-26-27-29-32
(seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Richards Pizza looks to expand in Hamilton with tacos and more seating
3
Amazon announces 3,000 new jobs coming to Greater Cincinnati
4
I-75 closures coming this week in Butler County
5
Lakota board votes 3-2 to approve settlement for former Lakota East...