Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-14-21-28-33

(one, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

