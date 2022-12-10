journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-10-12-14-29

(four, ten, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

