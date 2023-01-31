X
Dark Mode Toggle

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 46 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-11-12-26-35

(five, eleven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
Middletown Schools Board of Education selects new superintendent
2
3 Lakota students injured in school bus crash, vehicle drive critical
3
Kayla Harrison to be enshrined in International Sports Hall of Fame
4
150 custom LEGO models to be on display in Cincinnati Museum Center...
5
Butler County program assists hundreds of low-income households with...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top