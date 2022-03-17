Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-13-15-35-38
(one, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
