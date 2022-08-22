Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-06-07-23-32
(two, six, seven, twenty-three, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Growing Fairfield branded apparel business anticipates sizable growth
2
McCrabb: Retired Army Ranger lost hands, partial eyesight, but retained...
3
Oxford barber offers free haircuts for Talawanda students for picture...
4
Second grader’s lemonade stand raises thousands of dollars for...
5
Area safety council to simulate active shooter scenario