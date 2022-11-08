journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-16-29-36-39

(six, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

