Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-13-17-26-38

(seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

