Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-13-17-26-38
(seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Top local news for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
2
New Miami Schools again do not have enough candidates for school board
3
‘Spelling Bee’ and other acts take local, regional stages this month
4
5 uplifting stories this week: Baby New Year, new store Of The Witches...
5
46 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties