Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-22-32-34-35
(one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Share your story: What are you most grateful for in 2022?
2
Flight from CVG makes emergency landing after passenger sneaks box...
3
Verity award recipient says knowing Armco executive ‘means a lot to me’
4
Largest-ever veterans event at county fairgrounds a chance to offer...
5
Talawanda levy failure: ‘We have to live with the money we have’