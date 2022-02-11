Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-07-09-20-23

(three, seven, nine, twenty, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

