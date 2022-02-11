Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-07-09-20-23
(three, seven, nine, twenty, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Taxpayers on hook for some of Butler County auditor’s legal troubles
2
Ross Twp. firefighter a Gold Star ‘regular’; restaurant to host...
3
Fox News host from Cincinnati is cautiously superstitious about Bengals...
4
Top local news for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
5
Liberty Center sues third former tenant for more than $175,000