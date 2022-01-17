Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-16-17-20-35

(three, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $237,000

