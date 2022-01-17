Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-16-17-20-35
(three, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $237,000
In Other News
1
30 firearms stolen from Middletown business
2
Butler County communities want money to expand public gathering spaces
3
McCrabb: Butler County man enlisted in WWII when he was 16; served in...
4
Hamilton West Shopping Center buildings demolished
5
Is this the year the Bengals’ playoff win drought ends? Longtime...