Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

13-16-20-22-37

(thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

