journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

09-20-23-25-29

(nine, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $280,000

In Other News
1
P&G raises prices on some of its brands
2
Middletown Council expected to delay vote on $1.3 billion Hollywoodland
3
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
4
Early voting turnout for Nov. 2 election in Butler County outpacing...
5
Federal trial begins in Cincinnati for first-of-its-kind Chinese spy...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top