Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-14-15-17-31
(seven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
