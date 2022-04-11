Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-22-26-35-37
(eight, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $162,000
