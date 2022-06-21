journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

20-26-28-30-39

(twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

