Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-20-22-24-38
(five, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
