Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
09-21-22-23-29
(nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $231,000
