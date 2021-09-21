journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-12-29-36-38

(two, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

