Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-04-16-24-26

(three, four, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

