Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-04-16-24-26
(three, four, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
