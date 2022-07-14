journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-07-15-18-22

(two, seven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

