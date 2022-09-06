Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-18-27-32-37
(ten, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Fairfield home builder killed, 21 injured in 9-vehicle crash on I-75...
2
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
3
Former Bengals star Ickey Woods to speak at ‘Celebrating Self’ lunch at...
4
Sorg Opera House to feature variety of music through the fall
5
Over-capacity Cincinnati pet shelter says ‘name your price’