Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
14-20-25-32-36
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Top local news for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
2
Fairfield choosing projects for American Rescue Fund money
3
Barclays launches new student loan support program for U.S. employees
4
Police: Charges pending against pedestrian after he was struck in...
5
Miami Regionals to hold Passport programs open to public