Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-11-27-32-34

(four, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

