Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-09-12-22-30
(four, nine, twelve, twenty-two, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
