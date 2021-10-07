journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-09-12-22-30

(four, nine, twelve, twenty-two, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
YWCA Hamilton hires new director for domestic violence shelter
2
5 things to know about the proposed $1.3 billion ‘Hollywoodland’...
3
Election 2021: Fairfield voters will choose a new mayor
4
$1.3 billion Hollywoodland project called a ‘once-in-a-lifetime...
5
9 haunted houses you can visit in southwest Ohio for this season
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top