Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
09-11-16-22-31
(nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Middletown Schools leader finalist for Cincinnati superintendent’s job
2
Top local news for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
3
Hamilton-based 80 Acres Farms planning new facility in N. Kentucky
4
Bengals vs. Chiefs: Where to watch in Butler County on Sunday
5
Hamilton vs. Overland Park: Mayors make wager on Bengals vs. Chiefs...