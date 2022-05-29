Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-12-19-33-38
(six, twelve, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $163,000
In Other News
1
Fairfield’s Cincinnati Tradition selected to perform in AES 500...
2
Memorial Day parades, services set throughout the region
3
Keehner Park Concert Series features a variety of genres
4
Roads, crossings reopen throughout Hamilton following train derailment
5
Camp-themed program with music, games, s’mores and more at Lane Library...