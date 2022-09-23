journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-07-10-28-36

(six, seven, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

