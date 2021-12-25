Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-20-34-36-38
(twelve, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
5 uplifting stories this week: Anthony Muñoz treats Hamilton school...
2
Cincinnati mayor, gubernatorial candidate tests positive for COVID-19
3
Omicron and holiday plans; here’s what local experts say
4
New possibilities for Hamilton’s Second National Bank building
5
Who is Hamilton’s 2021 Citizen of the Year? A pinball fan and...